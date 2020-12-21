The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested four persons including; two policemen for trading in firearms.

The policemen are; Lance Corporals Emmanuel Abusah Yao and Sulayman Yusuf stationed at Visibility Headquarters, Accra.

Their accomplices are; one Dokpor, a driver and Abdul Samed Yussif a.k.a Matata, a trader.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command told the Ghana News Agency that on December 17, 2020 the police had an information of someone offering arms and ammunitions for sale at Achimota.

She said the police followed up on the information and met Abusah and Dokpor on board an unidentified taxi cab.

DSP Tenge said after their interaction, the suspects claimed they had more weapons for sale and scheduled December 18, 2020 for the transaction.

She said Police Surveillance Team met the suspects on the said date at Alajo and arrested all four of them.

DSP Tengeh said on the spot search conducted in the bag of Yussif revealed one unregistered pistol and 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 59 rounds of M16 ammunition, 38 rounds of AK 47 assault rifle ammunition and 58 rounds of G3 ammunition.

“During interrogations, it came to light that Emmanuel Abusah Yao and Sulayman Yusuf were both Lance Corporals stationed at Visibility headquarters/Accra,” she revealed.

The weapon and the ammunitions are retained as well as the suspects in police custody assisting in investigation.