Two pregnant girls including; a nursing mother are participating in the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region.

The nursing mother who delivered only a day to the examination displayed high level of determination when she managed to join her colleagues to write the English Language paper.

This was observed during a monitoring visit by Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Mr Karim Nanyua, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and Mr Cornelius Langsintuo, the Exams Officer for the Municipal Education Directorate.

According to the Exams Officer, a total of 1,101 candidates comprising 562 girls and 539 boys were writing the 2020 BECE in the Municipality.

He reported that so far the exam process was smooth as no incident was recorded.

Mr Issahaku who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2020 Parliamentary candidate for Sissala West constituency advised the candidates to concentrate on their books and eschew any exam malpractice.

The Deputy Regional Minister again advised the candidates to endeavour to observe all the COVID-19 protocols in order to stay safe throughout the exam period.

Mr Nanyua said government would provide them with all that was needed to comfortably write their papers safely and without any challenges.

Meanwhile, GNA observed that nosemasks and sanitizers were distributed to all the candidates who had them placed by their side as they sit for the exam.

Earlier, the Sissala Youth Forum, an umbrella body of the Sissala Union issued a statement wishing the candidates well in the examination.

“The Sissala Youth Forum further encouraged all stakeholders to play their respective roles more responsibly taking into account the rules and regulations of this important academic exercise”, the statement said.