Two pupils from the same family were killed by lightning strike in Tanzania’s central district of Ikungi in Singida region, an official said on Friday.

“The pupils were hit by lightning strike at their home shortly after they returned from school,” said Bakari Kaduguda, an executive officer for Siuyu ward in Ikungi district.

Kaduguda said the pupils, aged seven and 13 respectively, were hit by the lighting strike on Thursday at around 3 p.m. local time.

He said one of the pupils died on the way to hospital and the other one died as doctors tried to save his life.

The official added the two pupils arrived home safely after they had run away from a heavy downpour that hit the area.