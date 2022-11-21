Two Rabito Clinics attain SafeCare’s accreditation

Two branches of the Rabito Clinic have attained SafeCare’s Level Four Accreditation, giving them the international recognition to provide standardised quality healthcare to Ghanaians.

The Dansoman and Lapaz branches of Rabito Clinic were recognised after a rigorous assessment through the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua-accredited) SafeCare Standards.

Safecare is an international NGO providing innovative healthcare standards to health facilities with specialisation in risk assessment for water hygiene, healthcare services, and air quality assessment among other things

Interacting with journalists in Accra, Madam Karen Hendrickson, the Chief Executive Officer of Rabito Clinic, expressed delight about the latest rating and commended her team members for the feat.

“It is an empowering, energising, and extremely exciting achievement by two of our branches,” she said.

She urged all stakeholders to contribute towards ensuring quality healthcare delivery across the country.

The Rabito clinics are part of the network of hospitals operated by Africa Health Holdings (AHH), which signed up for the SafeCare quality improvement programme last year.

The AHH is a health service delivery industry leader with outlets in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.

In Ghana it has 20 clinics operating under the Rabito brand, with two hospitals in Nigeria operating under the CarePoint brand.

Kenya has 38 facilities, comprising hospitals and clinics, operating under the Meridian brand.

The Rabito clinics were focused on improving all the quality benchmarks in the facilities to achieve the Level Five Accreditation under the SafeCare programme, Madam Hendrickson said.

She explained that the business had plans to extend its services to rural and deprived communities in Ghana.

”At this point in time, we have 24 Rabito clinics across the country [and] we’re in 10 regions,” she said.

“We don’t take that kind of expansion lightly. But we recognise that for Ghana to grow and thrive, quality healthcare has to be as available as fresh air.”

Dr Frank Appiah-Agyei, a medical doctor at Rabito Clinic, highlighted the hospital’s concern for patients and its commitment to ensuring their well-being and recovery.

He said its operations had largely been influenced by the quality guidelines prescribed by the SafeCare scheme.

“My colleagues and I are determined to observe the SafeCare’s standards to better the lives of patients and elevate the status of the hospital,” he assured.

Madam Adelaide Duako Agyapong, an Administrator at the Lapaz branch, expressed happiness about the extent the hospital had fared by SafeCare’s standards.

“We’ve put in systems, practices, processes and protocols and we have prepared towards them. So we should put them into practice so that the quality healthcare that we aspire to give our customers and clients will be achieved,” she said.

“This will ensure they don’t just leave with better conditions, but with a worthwhile experience.”

A tour of Rabito’s headquarters at Osu revealed some remarkable improvements in its laboratory and screening equipment.

Management say this forms part of the efforts to strengthen the logistical framework of the hospital.

The improvements are also aimed at enhancing quality healthcare delivery to the hundreds of patients who thronged the premises daily.

Rabito branches can be located at Osu, East Legon, Abeka Lapaz, Tema Community 11 and 25, Dansoman, Makola, and Kasoa.

Other branches are in Kumasi, Ho, Aflao, Tamale, Wa, Sunyani, Winneba, Takoradi, Bolgatanga, and Koforidua, among others.