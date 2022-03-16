Two Reformers Win Gold At National Boxing Championship

Two Junior officers of the Ghana Prisons Service (Reformers) won gold medals at the 2022 National Amateur Boxing Championship held at the Accra Sports Stadium and Bukom Boxing Arena.

Corporal Anane Kutsoke weighing 91kg competed in the Heavyweight Division and won over Benedict Badoo in the finals to become the new Heavyweight Champion while Corporal Jesse Lartey, a Welterweight Division contender, weighing 69kg, beat Abubakar Quartey 3-2 in a competitive final bout to become the new National Welterweight Champion.

Both boxers have since been invited to train with the National Boxing team, the Black Bombers and represent Ghana in the upcoming All African Games and Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

Popular gym, Fit Square presented 13 boxers but none was able to reach the final, however Wisdom, Black Panthers, Seconds Out and Attoh Quarshie at James Town were able to get some boxers into the new Black Bombers team.