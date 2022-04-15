Two relatives who attempted to rob sentenced to 30 years imprisonment

Two relatives who attempted to rob a cleaner at the Tepa branch of a commercial bank have been sentenced to a total of 30 years imprisonment by the Tepa Circuit Court in the Ahafo Ano-North District.

Prince Kwame Nkrumah Bio, a 19, level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Richard Boateng, 23, painter were charged for unlawful entry, conspiracy to rob and causing harm.

They pleaded guilty and were convicted on their own plea by the court presided by Ms. Gwendolyn Millicent Owusu.

Police Chief Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the court that the convicts were relatives, while the complainant was a cleaner at the Tepa branch of the GCB bank.

He said on April 03 this year, at about 0200 hours, the convicts entered the living room of the complainant whiles asleep.

Chief Inspector Agyei said the complainant suddenly woke up and saw Nkrumah, who told him that he had just returned from school and wanted to come and greet him.

The prosecution said the complainant told him that it was too late in the night so he should leave the room.

Nkrumah left but returned shortly and requested a broom from the complainant to sweep the banking hall, but the complainant declined and said it was not an appropriate time for that.

The prosecution said later on, Nkrumah together with Boateng came back armed with kitchen knife and scissors and without any provocation stabbed the complainant’s head and took to their heels.

Chief Inspector Agyei said the complainant cried for help which attracted some neighbours’ to the scene who rushed the complainant to the Tepa government hospital for treatment and reported the incident to the Police.

He said the convicts were arrested and in their cautioned statement admitted the offence and were charged and brought before the court.