The Nkawie Circuit Court has remanded two motor riders into police custody for allegedly kidnapping an 18-year-old girl at Nkaakom, near Nkawie, in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

The pleas of Wisdom Atanga 19, and Eric Appiah 21 were deferred to March 29 this year, to enable the Police to complete their investigations.

Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey that the complainant, who was the mother of the victim, resides at Toase.

She said on March 08 this year, at about 1600 hours,

the complainant received a phone call that her 18-year-old daughter was in a taxi cab heading towards Nkaakom.

The prosecution said complainant made a report to the Nkawie Police who traced the taxi to the town and upon a tip-off, found the victim in the room of Atanga.

Atanga was arrested and in his cautioned statement mentioned Appiah as the one who brought the girl to him for safe keeping since there was another girl in his (Appiah’s) room at the time.

The prosecution said Appiah was also arrested and in his cautioned statement denied kidnapping the girl.

She said Appiah told the police that the girl approached him the previous day and said that she was looking for a hairdressing job.

Chief Inspector Amankwaa told the court that the police needed more time to conduct further investigations into the matter.