Two persons who allegedly robbed a boutique at Dansoman in Accra have been remanded into prison custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Shamsu Alhassan and Mumuni Iddirsu, charged with conspiracy to commit crime and robbery, pleaded not guilty. The Court presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Essandoh, adjourned the matter to September 14.

Attempts by defense counsel, Mr. Yaw Dankwah to secure bail was turned down by the court. Prosecuting Chief Inspector Simon Terkpetey narrated that the complainant was a sales personnel at House of Kings Boutique at Dansoman.

Ahassan was a trader and Iddrisu, an Okada Rider. On July 30, this year, at about 2:30 pm, the accused persons met at a drinking spot at Zamarama Line and agreed to go on robbery spree after a successful robbery of a motor bike at New Achimota few days ago.

Prosecution said on the same day at about 1725 hours, the accused persons on board an unregistered Royal Motor Bike went to the House of Kings Boutique at Dansoman.

Prosecution said Alhassan entered the boutique while Idrrisu sat on the motor bike monitoring the situation.

According to prosecution, Alhassan on entering, threatened the complainant that he would shoot him if he made any noise.

Alhassan, prosecution said, marched the complainant to the counter and demanded for the day’s sales.

Prosecution said Alhassan pulled the drawers but found no money and he then took a laptop valued at GHC1, 800 and Infinix smart phone valued at GHC680.00 which was on the counter.

Alhassan then put same in a black polythene bag and bolted with Iddrisu on a motor bike.

The actions of the accused persons were however captured on a CCTV camera. On August 2, this year, Alhassan was arrested in a robbery at Demens Pharmacy, Dansoman.

Prosecution said during investigation, Alhassan mentioned his accomplice as Iddrisu whom he had engaged in several robberies within the Accra Metropolis.

Iddrisu was arrested at his hideout and during interrogation, he confessed having gone on robbery expedition with Alhassan on only one occasion at new Achimota, a robbery which was successful. Prosecution said investigation was ongoing.