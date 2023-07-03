Two remanded over Ablekuma Bullion Van attack 

The Kaneshie District Court has remanded into Police custody two persons for their alleged involvement in the attack of a bullion van, which led to death of a police officer at Ablekuma Fanmilk.

The accused persons are Benjamin Ojogbe, unemployed and Rashid Abdul.

Their accomplices are said to have bolted with GHC145, 163.08.

According to the Police, the accused persons were picked up at Circle Railways while they were “enjoying themselves” at about 1:30 am.

The accused persons have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder of Lance Corporal Calystus Amoah.

Their pleas were not taken.

The police officer was said to have been shot multiple times in a suspected robbery attempt on occupants of the van at a fuel station at Ablekuma.

The Ghana Police Service in a statement said the suspected robbers followed the van, which went to refill at the fuel station, where the shoot-out occurred.

It said the policemen was seated in a passenger seat in front of the vehicle on security duties when he was shot at close range.

The accused persons are expected to reappear before the court presided over by Nana Abena Asor Owusu Amenyo on July 24.

The Police said investigation was underway.