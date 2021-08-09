Two remanded over robbery at Abuakwa

The Nkawie circuit court has remanded two persons for attacking and robbing some residents at Abuakwa in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

Emmanuel Amankwaa Boakye, unemployed and Samuel Nimo, a car decorator, pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on August 18, this year.

Police Chief Inspector Oppong Nyarko told the court that the complainant was an insurance broker who resided at Abuakwa.

She said on June 27 this year, at about midnight, the complainant returned from a funeral and saw the suspects in his house.

Immediately, he stepped out of his car they attacked him with a locally made pistol and a kitchen knife and demanded his belongings.

The prosecutor said Nimo slashed his right hand and they took away his iPhone valued at GHc 2,000.00, a Samsung mobile phone valued at GHc 1,000.00, and cash of GHc 500.00.

A report was made to the Abuakwa police and on July 23 this year, Boakye was arrested and in his caution statement admitted the offence and led the police to arrest Nimo at his hideout at Pampaso in Kumasi.

After investigations, they were charged and brought before the court.