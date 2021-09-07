Two Reporters Injured, Equipment Seized While Filming Protest in Kabul

(FILE) A file picture taken in front of the Saudi Consulate in Neuilly-Sur-Seine, west of Paris on October 1, 2019 shows dummies with press armbands and jacket piled up by Reporters without borders (RSF) members during a protest to mark the one year of the death of Jamal Khashoggi. - The annual report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on April 19, 2021 that journalism was at least partly blocked in nearly three-quarters of the 180 countries surveyed. Its World Press Freedom Index found 73 countries "totally blocked or seriously impeded" journalism, while it was "constrained" in 59 others, adding that many governments had used the pandemic to worsen repression. (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP) Photo: Philippe Lopez/AFP/dpa

The Kabul News broadcaster said that its reporter and cameraman were injured while covering an anti-Pakistan protest in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, with their equipment confiscated by the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia).

The broadcaster published photos of the injuries on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, a TOLOnews cameraman was reported to have been captured by the Taliban and his equipment seized. However, three hours later, the journalist was freed and given back his camera. Other reporters were prevented from filming the anti-Pakistan protest too.

The protests in Kabul were sparked by the visit to Kabul of Faiz Hameed, the director general of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency. Many Afghans accuse Islamabad of supporting the Taliban and having a role in the current crisis.

A day before the rally, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid urged Afghans to desist from demonstrations, as the country has “just come out of crisis.”

