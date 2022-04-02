Two Robbers Get 15years Each

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced two persons to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour each, one in absentia for robbery.

Abdul Rashid Issah, unemployed, now 21 and Abubakari Iddrisu, mason, now 27, both denied conspiring to rob Nicholas Aglobi of his cellular phones, power bank and GH¢30.00.

However, they were found culpable after trial and a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Iddrisu, who was missing in court when sentence was passed.

Police Chief Inspector William Kwabena Boateng told the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah that Aglobi, the complainant is a taxi driver, staying at Sakaman, a suburb of Dansoman.

He said Issah and Iddrisu lived at Tunga and Zamrama Line respectively.

On April 25, 2019 at about 02:30 hours, the complainant was driving his Daewoo Matiz taxi cab with registration number GC 1255-13 and on reaching Dansoman Exhibition Roundabout, Issah and Iddrisu stopped him and asked to be sent to Tunga, which complainant complied.

Prosecution said on reaching the area, Iddrisu, who was sitting at the back seat suddenly pulled a knife from his trousers, pointed same at the complainant and threatened him to hand over all his money and phones or risk being stabbed to death.

Chief Inspector Boateng said Issah, who was sitting at the front seat quickly took complainant’s Samsung Galaxy ‘S’ Mobile phone valued GH¢200.00, Vodafone mobile phone valued GH¢100.00, a Power Bank valued GH¢50.00 and GHC30.00, totaling GH¢ 380.00.

The Court heard that the robbers also took the car’s ignition key from the complainant and threw same away into the darkness, adding that the complainant later went and looked for the key, where he met one Salif Awudu, a witness in this case whom he narrated the issue to and gave the convicts descriptions to him.

He said a few minutes later, complainant identified Issah who was passing by the area back to his house which led to his arrest by the complainant and the witness.

The two upon a search found complainant’s Samsung Galaxy ‘S’ mobile phone on Issah and he was sent to the station for investigation, where he was re-arrested.

Chief Inspector Boateng said when a search was conducted on him, GHC8.00 was found on him being part of the money they had robbed the complainant of.

Prosecution said Issah admitted the offences and mentioned Iddrisu as his accomplice and subsequently led Police to arrest of Iddrisu from the house.

Complainant’s Vodafone phone, Power Bank and cash the sum of GHC20.00 were retrieved from him, the Prosecution said.

Chief Inspector Boateng said after investigations, they were arraigned.