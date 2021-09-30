Two robbers shot dead and one arrested in Ashanti Region

The Anti-Robbery Task Force of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, in an intelligence-led operation, shot two suspected armed robbers who later died at a hospital.

Another suspect, Abraham Kwasi Tetteh, alleged to be linked to the crime, has also been arrested whilst four others are on the run.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, the Acting Director-General, Public Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said one of the deceased, known as Lukeman, was said to have been granted bail by the Dunkwa Circuit Court at an earlier appearance and scheduled to reappear on October 27, this year, for allegedly robbing passengers on the Dunkwa-Ayanfuri Highway.

It said the gang attempted to rob a gold dealer at Manso Dawusaso in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The statement said members of the gang forcibly invaded the residence of the gold dealer at 2100 hours, disarmed the private security guard of his weapon and fired shots into the residence.

It said a police combat team that had mounted a 24-hour surveillance on the gang returned fire to protect the innocent lives in and around the property.

Four of the suspects managed to escape but the two, who sustained gunshot wounds, were arrested and sent to a hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival, the statement said.

A shotgun, a pistol, and a taxi cab were taken into police custody and a manhunt was underway to track and arrest the four who escaped, it said.

Police suspected that some of the gang members who escaped might have sustained gunshot wounds and, therefore, appealed to the public to volunteer information on anyone seen in or around Manso Dawusaso with noticeable gunshot wounds to the nearest police station, the statement said.

“Health facilities in and around the Amansie South District are requested to immediately report the presence of any individual or group of people with gunshot wounds to the police,” it said.

The statement commended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Afful Boakye Yiadom, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, and his team for the commitment and hard work.

It assured the public of the resolve of the police to make crime undesirable to all criminals and all who might want to turn to crime.