Two robbers shot dead, one receiving medical care under Police guard

A combined team of highly trained Operations and Intelligence Team has broken into a criminal cell in Bono East and Savannah Regions, slaying two alleged robbers in the process around Bole in the Savannah Region.

A statement from Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service (GPS), and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the gang of robbers who were allegedly planning another robbery attack, opened fire on the police when they were closing in on them, leading to the death of Iddrisu and Dramani Iddi when the Police fired back.

It said the alleged notorious leader of the gang, Ali Igudu, sustained gunshot wounds and was responding to treatment under a Police guard.

The statement said he was allegedly the mastermind behind the murder of one Alhaji Ousman Amadu and Fuseini Galagala among others.

It said Police intelligence revealed that the gang was largely responsible for the series of robberies, kidnappings and murder cases in the two regions especially in Bole, Sawla, Banda-Nkwanta, Prang, Yeji, Kintampo, New Longoro and Techiman.

Multiple weapons and ammunition were found at the scene, the statement said.

It commended the Special Ops and Intel teams, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Peter Baba Atianak, the Savannah Regional Police Commander, and DCOP Moses Asabagna Atibillah, the Bono East Regional Police Commander, for the success of this tactical operation.