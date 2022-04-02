Two Rural Communities In Keta To Receive Electricity Courtesy ‘Beyond The Goalpost’

Beyond the Goalpost, a development-oriented organisation focusing on children to live healthier and productive lives will next month, provide solar power to two communities in the Keta Municipality.

The organisation in partnership with Signify Foundation, a global non-profit organisation with a focus on increasing access to light in underserved communities, would provide light to Lawoshime and Mamime, remote communities without access to electricity.

Executive Coordinator, Beyond the Goalpost, Ms Hilda Addah who spoke to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a tour to the communities led by Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, Municipal Chief Executive for Keta to ascertain the problems of the people said they were ready to move in for the installation.

“The things are ready if we can get collaboration from the Assembly and have information that the communities are ready for us. Everything is there. We will just come with installers and get things fixed. It will not take more than a month.”

She said the communities had been considered for the project to address their old age need for light and to transform darkness into places where the young ones would learn and create with the adult population extending their working time.

Ms Addah said for the needed impact, bulbs would be mounted on poles at some key points including homes of traditional birth attendants (due to absent health facilities), structures for learning and community centres .

She added that though the initial project entailed a lighting system only, there would be considerations for additional components so residents could charge their phones, which had become a fundamental part of their lives.

An elder of Mamime, Mr Klu C.K. Tagbor liked the prospect of the community having light saying, it would be a dream come true because “since independence, we’ve been expecting rural electricity project to reach here.”

Assembly member for the area, Mr Alex Ehia said the communities whose main activities include distillery, farming and craftwork had for years yearned for electricity to enhance their livelihood by generating employment and reducing poverty.

A traditional birth attendant, Mr Ernest Adelashie Mensah-Norvor said “mostly, labour happens at night and light has been one of my biggest worries and so, it’s great news that I’ll have light to attend to such emergencies.”

Mr Gemegah, the MCE, who lobbied the organisation for the project for the communities said he would stop at nothing to ensure the needs of his people were met assuring more projects to benefit them would come.