

Two salesmen, who were put before the Weija Circuit Court on four counts of stealing, have been convicted on all four counts, by the Court.

Nathaniel Ekow Anderson and Patrick Semadebe, former salesmen at a company at Gbawe in Accra, were said to have collected goods worth Gh?16,089.89 and Gh?36,561.35 respectively from their employer in 2019 but failed to render accounts for the goods.

The two pleaded guilty with explanation.

Anderson is to serve two years each for both counts of stealing, all to run concurrently.

Semadebe is also to serve three years each for both counts of stealing, all to run concurrently.

They are also in addition to refund the money they stole from the complainant.

In sentencing, the Court, presided over by Mr. Bernard Bentil, said the Court found that a prima facie case had been firmly established against them, without any viable challenge to the facts from the defence.

He said the Court had no choice than to convict the two of theft on the strength of their own admissions, taking into consideration the fact that they were first time offenders.

The court said “Given that they were first time offenders with their whole life ahead of them, the court will attempt to be lenient on them in sentencing.”

The facts of the case, as presented by the prosecution led by Inspector George Anane Antwi, was that, the complainants, Mrs. Patricia Acquaye Pappoe, is a business woman and owner of 2PA Company Limited at Gbawe in Accra, whiles Mr. Derrick Duodu, is also an accountant with the same Company.

The prosecution said the convicts were former employees of the Company and worked as sales persons and a driver.

The prosecution said the convicts, in December 2019, on their regular sales duty, collected goods to the tune of Gh?16,089.89 and Gh?36,561.35 and informed the complainants that the suppliers were yet to settle the amounts involved.

The prosecution said when the complainants mounted pressure on the two for the monies, they provided non-existent phone numbers as contacts of their supposed debtors.

Mr Antwi said the complainants later discovered after investigations that the two had been paid the amounts in full by the suppliers, which they had misappropriated, so a report was made to the Police and they were arrested.

The Prosecuton said the convicts pleaded with the first complainant, Mrs Acquaye Pappoe, the owner of the Company to continue working for the Company, to offset their debts, to which she agreed.

It said, however, on July 26, 2020, the complainants, discovered that the accused had again stolen goods worth Gh?13,332.23 and Gh?31,224.08 respectively, from the warehouse.

The prosecution said the matter was again reported to the police and they were arrested and were subsequently charged and arraigned.