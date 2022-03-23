Two Schools In Savelugu Receive Books From World Vision

Two schools in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region have taken delivery of 250 copies of textbooks and 200 notebooks to enhance teaching and learning.

The textbooks covered subjects like English Language, Mathematics and Science for primary and Junior High School levels.

The beneficiary schools were Savelugu Girls Model School and Junior High School as well as Kanshegu M/A Junior High School.

In addition to the books, the schools received sanitation and cleaning materials including 20 boxes of yazz sanitary pads, waste bins, wheelbarrows, standing brooms, rakes amongst others.

The items, worth GH¢13,000.00, were presented to the schools by World Vision Ghana, an international NGO, as part of its efforts to promote girl-child education in the area.

Mr Felix Apeti, Savelugu Cluster Manager of World Vision Ghana, speaking during the handing over at Savelugu, said the gesture formed part of the NGO’s project to end child marriage and all forms of violence against children.

Mr Apeti added that it was also to enhance environmental health and sanitation in the schools and homes and keep surroundings clean for human habitation and promote a healthy environment.

He urged the pupils to desist from open defecation to avoid diseases.

Hajia Alima Sagito Saeed, Executive Director of Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA), who addressed the students, said girls who received education were less likely to marry at early age and more likely to lead healthy, and productive lives.

She called on stakeholders to promote girls’ education in the communities to strengthen them against inequality.