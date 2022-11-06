Two sea turtles rescued in Ghana

A Chinese company on Friday rescued two sea turtles trapped onshore in the Ghanaian capital Accra and released them back into the Atlantic Ocean.

The CRCC Harbor & Channel Engineering Bureau Group Co. Limited, a Chinese company undertaking the China-aided Jamestown Fishing Port Complex in Ghana, told Xinhua the Chinese workers rushed to the scene immediately after the local fishermen found the trapped sea turtles on Friday afternoon.

Hu Yuechuan, office director of the project, said the Chinese firm set up temporary custody outside for the turtles after consultation with professionals, feeding them with water and food.

“Luckily, the two sea turtles are in good condition, and we gave them meticulous care,” Hu said.

Later in the day, some Chinese workers transfered the turtles to the beach and released them back into the Atlantic Ocean.

“In fact, we have rescued a total of four sea turtles since last year,” said Hu, adding that the Chinese company attached importance to safeguarding the sea animal.

According to him, the company has established a task force to enhance their regular patrol along the seaside, and encouraged local fishermen to share relevant information if they see trapped turtles.

“We are fully aware that the sea turtle is an endangered species and a very important part of the marine ecosystem, and it is our duty to boost the protection,” Hu added.

Ghana, a West African country that abuts the Gulf of Guinea, is home to several types of sea turtles. Enditem