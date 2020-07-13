Two senior officials of Cote d’Ivoire have tested positive for COVID-19.

President of Cote d’Ivoire’s Senate Jeannot-Ahoussou Kouadio was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 after medical examinations in Germany where he continues his treatment, according to a press release from the Senate.

Another press release from the Ministry of the City revealed that Minister Francois Amichia contracted the virus. “The Minister of the City Francois Amichia has tested positive and has quarantined himself. His condition is stable.

The Minister reminds everyone of the need to respect the barrier measures,” said the release.

As of July 12, Cote d’Ivoire has 12,766 confirmed cases including 6,654 people healed and 84 deaths. Enditem

