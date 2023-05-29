Two separatist fighters killed in military raid in Cameroon

At least two separatist fighters were killed in a military offensive in Cameroon’s English-speaking region of Southwest, according to local and security sources.

Troops from Cameroon’s elite force Rapid Intervention Battalion raided a separatist camp early Monday in the Muyenge locality of the region, killing two separatist fighters, a military official in the region said.

“Our soldiers ambushed and attacked the camp. In addition to neutralizing the terrorists, they seized a significant amount of ammunition and guns. Some of them were wounded and I am sure they will not survive,” the official who asked not to be identified told Xinhua on the phone.

The military has intensified operations to “clean” the region which has recently witnessed a rise in blasts, according to security reports.

There has been fighting between government forces and separatist fighters in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017 after separatists made a bid to create an independent nation in the regions. Enditem