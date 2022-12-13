Two shot dead in a shootout by police

Two suspected armed robbers have been shot dead and one arrested by the police in a shoot-out at Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

One police officer of the Anti-robbery squad also sustained gunshot wounds in his thigh and is receiving medical attention.

The incident occurred at the Buduburam lorry station close to the Accra-Takoradi highway on Monday dawn.

According to the police, it was in connection with the robbery attack at Caprice in Accra on Friday, December 09.

The suspects were chased out in their hideouts at Buduburam formerly, Liberia Camp upon intelligence.

Residents who witnessed the incidents said two persons were killed and two others escaped while a motorbike with registration number M-22 GW 5054 was seized by the police.