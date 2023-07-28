Two Shot In Teshie Chieftaincy And Family Clashes

Two individuals have reportedly been shot amid chieftaincy and family conflicts in Teshie.

The incident involved alleged followers of one of the chiefs in the area.

As per a resident’s account, the followers attacked innocent individuals, resulting in two injuries and several casualties.

Concerned about the escalating situation, the resident urged the security agencies to intervene and restrain the chief, as they fear further loss of lives due to potential revenge from the opposing faction.

They also criticized one of the chiefs for allegedly hindering the progress of Teshie whenever the town shows signs of advancement.