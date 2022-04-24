Two siblings drown at Agortornugbeve in Ketu North

Two people on Friday, got drowned in a dam at Agortornugbeve, a farming community near Tadzewu in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

The deceased, Hovey Wovenu, popularly known as ‘Torgbui’ and Etse Wovenu, also known as ‘Sugar,’ both in their 40s died in the dam.

Mr Ameku Vincent, an eyewitness told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) they left home Friday morning to visit their farm after which his two uncles (now deceased) decided to bath in the dam.

He said Hovey made the first attempt to bathe in the dam, where he was seen moving deeper and, in an attempt, to rescue him both brothers drowned in the dam.

Mr Adjei William, another eyewitness, whose farm is around the same area, disclosed to the GNA that he was spraying his farm, when an alarm was raised to rescue them.

“I quickly moved into the dam to search for them, but all to no avail so we called for help from community members,” he said.

He added that the duo remained drowned for close to two hours before their dead bodies were found by a search party.

Mr Meli Attipoe, the Assembly member for the area, told the GNA the incident occurred around 1240 hours on Friday.

He said a team of Police officers were at the scene and later moved the bodies for further examination at the Akatsi Municipal Hospital.

Deceased bodies are currently at the St. Paul’s Hospital morgue at Akatsi awaiting autopsy.

The Police at Tadzewu are yet to comment on the matter, when GNA sought confirmation.