Two Sisters Transforming Women’s Genetic Health in Ghana

This International Women’s Day, the inspiring story of two Ghanaian sisters, Barbara Ofosu and Dr. Monica Priscilla Ofosu, is breaking new ground in women’s health and empowerment.

As sisters with a shared passion for women’s wellbeing, they have combined their expertise to establish Sistexx, the first organization in Ghana solely dedicated to women’s genetic health.

United by their vision to empower women through knowledge and informed health decisions, Barbara and Dr. Monica founded Sistexx based on their shared values and a deep commitment to giving women the tools they need to take charge of their genetic wellbeing. In less than a year, they have transformed their vision into reality, pioneering a novel field in Ghana that addresses the unique genetic health needs of women.

Barbara Ofosu, a trainee genetic counsellor at the West African Genetic Medicine Centre (WAGMC) at the University of Ghana, is part of the few genetic counsellors being trained in Ghana, Barbara’s firsthand experiences with cultural sensitivities and genetic literacy gaps ignited her passion to advocate for women’s genetic health.

Dr. Monica, a doctor of Medical Laboratory Science and an MSc graduate, brought her extensive expertise in clinical diagnostics, and research to the partnership. With her profound understanding of genetic health and laboratory science, she laid the scientific foundation for Sistexx’s innovative approach.

Together, these sisters have merged their knowledge and experiences to create a platform that not only educates women about genetic health but also provides compassionate support and innovative solutions tailored to women’s unique needs. The sisters recognized the knowledge gap in genetic health among women in Ghana and aimed to break the stigma surrounding genetic conditions by fostering open, informed discussions.

Since its inception, Sistexx has led impactful initiatives such as educational campaigns on breast cancer awareness, rare diseases, cervical screening and women’s health. Their efforts are not just about educating women but also about fostering a supportive community where women feel understood and empowered to make informed health choices. Sistexx is not just an organization; it’s a movement led by sisters united by purpose, passion, and the power of knowledge.

Their work has not gone unnoticed. They are positioning Sistexx as a leader in women’s genetic health advocacy, education, and support. Their pioneering spirit is setting the stage for future generations of women in science, healthcare, and leadership.



On this International Women’s Day, the story of Barbara and Dr. Monica Ofosu stands as a shining example of sisterhood, leadership, and impact. They are not just sisters by blood but sisters in vision, mission, and purpose—championing a cause that empowers women through genetic health awareness. Their journey is a testament to the strength of women supporting women, paving the way for informed health choices, and inspiring the next generation of women leaders.

Happy International Women’s Day to two extraordinary sisters leading the charge in women’s genetic health in Ghana