Two Soldiers Sentenced to 10 Years for Kidnapping and Robbery of Small-Scale Miner

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced two soldiers to ten years in prison each with hard labour for their involvement in the kidnapping and robbery of a small-scale miner, Mr. Andrews Asante.

The convicted soldiers, Air-force Lance Corporal (LAC) Alfred Mensah, 33, and LAC Matthew Amoako, 28, were found guilty after denying charges of conspiring to rob and kidnap Mr. Asante.

The case, which unfolded in November 2023, involved the armed soldiers and three accomplices who targeted the miner, stealing a total of GHC96,500.00. The accomplices, identified as Frimpong, Francis, and Francis Acheampong, the 41-year-old driver, are still at large. The court was informed of the harrowing details of the incident by Detective Chief Inspector Eric Twum, who led the investigation.

According to the prosecution, Mr. Asante, a small-scale miner from Ametubuom, was attacked in the early hours of November 26, 2023, by the soldiers, who were in military uniform. The gang, led by Frimpong, who claimed to be from the local area, arrived at Mr. Asante’s house at about 1:30 AM and demanded that he come out. Fearing for his life, Asante initially refused but was attacked after his friend, Kwabena, came to his aid. The robbers forced their way into the home, assaulted Mr. Asante, and demanded GHC400,000.00 in exchange for his release.

Unable to provide the full amount, Mr. Asante managed to borrow GHC10,000 from his mother-in-law, which he handed over to the kidnappers. However, the gang continued to threaten and beat him, eventually securing an additional GHC20,000 from her and GHC40,000 after ransacking her room. They also seized another GHC15,000 from Mr. Asante’s room, along with GHC7,000 from Kwabena and his motorbike key, to prevent pursuit.

Unsatisfied, the robbers bundled Mr. Asante into their vehicle and fled, only to be intercepted by the police who had been alerted to the crime. Despite police efforts to stop the vehicle, the kidnappers managed to evade capture until they reached a broken bridge at Anwiam. After abandoning the vehicle, they continued on foot with their victim into the forest. Eventually, the gang was located by local residents who had been searching for them.

Mensah and Amoako were apprehended by community members in Anumso Town as they sought a getaway vehicle. The other two accomplices, Frimpong and Francis, fled into the forest after realizing their partners had been captured. Following their arrest, the soldiers admitted to the crimes and led the police to the recovered stolen items, including one of the complainant’s walking aids and the ignition key to Kwabena’s motorbike.

The court’s ruling brings a degree of justice for Mr. Asante, although the case remains open as police continue their search for the remaining suspects.