Two students killed, 31 injured in accident on way to school tournament in central Tanzania

Two secondary school students were killed and 31 others injured Thursday after a mini-truck ferrying them to a sports tournament overturned in Bahi district in Dodoma region, central Tanzania, local sources said.

A statement issued Friday by the Dodoma regional commissioner’s office said the mini-truck was carrying 51 students and two teachers of Mpalanga secondary school in Bahi district to a neighboring school where the tournament was scheduled to be held.

“The mini-truck which was on high speed overturned on Thursday at 11 a.m. local time after its driver had failed to control it,” said the statement, adding that the two dead students were aged 16 and 18.

According to the statement, police were holding the mini-truck driver for questioning.

The statement said Dodoma regional commissioner Rosemary Senyamule visited the 31 injured students Friday at the Dodoma regional hospital, where their conditions were described as improving. Enditem