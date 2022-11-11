Two students of Dormaa VTI appear before Court for stealing

Two students of the Dormaa Vocational Technical Institute (DVTI) have appeared before a Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region charged with conspiracy to commit crime, causing damage, unlawful entry and stealing.

The first accused, Appiah Kubi, aged 21 pleaded guilty to all four charges but second accused, Thomas Tantouyir, 18 years pleaded guilty to only three and not guilty to the charge of unlawful entry.

Police Inspector (P/Inspt.) Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor told the Court presided by Mr Osei Kofi Amoako that the complainant is the principal of the DVTl while Kubi and Tantouyir are forms three and two students resident at the institution’s hostel.

He said a couple of months ago, the Government gave quantities of brand-new Dell i7 laptops and portable monitor screens to the school’s ICT department.

P/Inspt. Asare said about 1730 hours on Tuesday, September 20 this year, the complainant detected missing of 12 pieces of the Dell i7 laptops valued at GhC84,000.00 and therefore reported the matter to the Police at Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He added that during investigations, the Police discovered, unknown to the complainant, six portable monitor screens valued at GhC15,000.00 were also missing.

P/Inspt. Asare said through interrogation, first accused admitted having conspired with second accused to steal the aforementioned items and thus led the Police to the hideout of second accused, where he was also arrested, adding that the remaining seven laptops and four portable monitor screens were retrieved.

He stated accused persons admitted the offences in their investigation caution statements, saying both were taken to the crime scene, where the first accused demonstrated how he caused damage to the GhC150.00 valued lock of the cabinet of the ICT laboratory that contained the above items.

P/Inspt. Asare said accused persons were thus charged with the offences after investigations were completed.