Two support Captain One Golf Society’s Junior Golf Development Programme

Two members of Akwaaba Golf, UK, Mr. Tony Anderson and Alhaji Gali have donated practice balls and golf clubs to augment and support the development and growth of junior golf in Ghana.

The 1000 pieces of practice balls and sets of golf clubs were donated to Ghana’s fast rising non-profit charity organisation, Captain One Golf Society.

Presenting the items, the duo said they were motivated to make the donation after hearing about the success story on Captain One Golf Society’s kids project currently running at all major golf courses in Ghana.

They said as golfers, they get excited when underprivileged people are given hope and an opportunity to showcase their talents.

They added that the myth surrounding golf as a sport for the rich should be a thing of the past and that falls directly in line with what Captain One was doing so they are pleased to contribute to change the narrative.

President and Founder of Captain One Golf Society, Mr. Pius Ayeh Appiah, thanked Mr Anderson and Alhaji Gali for the support and assured them that the balls would be used for its intended purpose.

He mentioned that Captain One Golf Society had a kid’s golf development programme across the various golf clubs in Ghana therefore the donated items would be distributed to help train the young kids in the sport.

He also added that the society was now a fully registered non-profit organisation therefore they would work towards making golf a sport for all especially among the vulnerable and underprivileged in society.

The President therefore called for more support and added that Captain One Golf Society was currently preparing for the second edition of their Kids Tournament scheduled to tee-off at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi on Friday, January 20, 2023.