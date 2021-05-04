Two suspects, George Opoku and Ernest Yeboah, both 21 years old, have been arrested by the Odorkor Police Command for allegedly terrorising and robbing innocent persons around Gbawe and its environs, using their motorbikes.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, said on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at about 0015hours, the two suspects and another, attacked a lady at Gbawe, near Agapey Junction in Accra.

She said they robbed her of her belongings, a cash sum of Ghc 500.00 and a mobile phone.

They further threatened to stab her with a knife whilst in the act if she dares call for help.

DSP Tenge said the suspects quickly bolted on their motorbikes, leaving the victim behind and went on again to attack a gentleman, just a few meters away from where they left the first victim.

“Using the same modus, the suspects succeeded in robbing him of his wallet and his mobile phone,” she said.

However, she said, on the same day at about 0130 hours, the two victims, in a state of shock gathered to deliberate on the robbery incident when they suddenly saw the suspects walking towards their direction, so they immediately identified them as the robbers who just attacked them.

She said without hesitation, the two suspects were arrested and sent to the Police station.

Police are investigating the incident as efforts were underway to arrest a third suspect.