Two suspects arrested for assault on Policeman at Circle

Two men, Evans Addo aged 42 and Godfred Akrofi, 32 years old, have been arrested by the Accra Regional Police Command for assaulting a Policeman at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

Police Constable Nii Okay Sampa was gravely assaulted on Monday at about 1530 hours when he prevented the sale of a fake mobile phone to a victim.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs Unit, Greater Accra Regional Police Command, the Officer went to Circle to meet a friend.

She said, upon his arrival, he saw a group of men harassing and searching a gentleman, therefore, Constable Sampa approached them intending to resolve the issue.

DSP Obeng said the victim explained to the Policeman that he wanted to buy a phone for which he had bargained the price and reached an agreement with the seller.

However, she said the seller engaged the victim in a heated argument over the settled price, but the issue was resolved by the Policeman after the victim explained what was happening to him.

DSP Obeng said the seller asked the victim to give him the phone so that he could package it for him after he completed the payment.

All this while, she said the Policeman observed and noticed that the seller was making attempts to change the phone for which they had agreed on.

The Policeman prevented the seller from selling a fake phone to the victim and collected the original phone, fake phone and phone case from the seller who was about swapping the original phone for the fake phone, DSP Obeng said.

She said suddenly, a group of men, including suspects Evans Addo and Godfred Akrofi pounced on the officer and knocked him on the lips, resulting in a cut on his upper lips, beat him to bleed profusely and injured him gravely.

DSP Juliana said they further cut open the pocket in which he kept the original phone, fake phone and phone case and took them away from him.

The Policeman, during the attack was rescued by the Patrol team who were on patrols in the area at the time, she said.

DSP Obeng said the two suspects were arrested by the Patrol team and investigation into the matter had commenced. The suspects shall be arraigned before court.

“The Accra Regional Police Command unreservedly condemns attacks on law enforcement officers. The command strongly warns that in no uncertain terms will such acts be countenanced,” she said.

DSP Obeng said furthermore, the command would not hesitate to deal ruthlessly with any individual or group of persons found culpable of obstructing or attacking the Police in the performance of lawful duty.

She encouraged members of the general public to channel their concerns through the Police Public Affairs Unit for the appropriate assistance.