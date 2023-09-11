Two suspects arrested over robbery at Future Global Mines

The police have arrested two suspects in connection with an alleged robbery at the Future Global Resource Mines.

Derrick Kwabena and Daniel Ofori were among those who attacked the company’s gold room at about 0220 hours and are currently on the run.

Derrick was arrested on the spot as police responded to a distress call, whilst Daniel was apprehended later in Bogoso in a Toyota Hilux Pickup with registration number GN 3020-17.

Police recovered gold concentrate in a fertiliser sack, as well as a foreign firearm with five rounds of ammunition.

Five BB cartridges, a cutlass and a talisman were also found in the vehicle.

Derrick and Daniel, as well as all the seized items, are being held at the Tarkwa Regional Police Headquarters to assist in investigations.

Meanwhile, police remain on the hunt for other gang members who are still at large.