Two Tanzanian regions face looming water rationing as water level drops in major river

Tanzanian authorities in populous regions of Dar es Salaam and Coast on Tuesday announced looming water rationing after water levels dropped in Ruvu River, the two regions’ main source of water.

Amos Makalla, the regional commissioner for Dar es Salaam, said the decision to ration water has been made after a team of the two regions’ defense and security committees inspected water levels in the mighty Ruvu River.

He said production of water at both the Lower Ruvu and the Upper Ruvu water pumping stations run by the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA) has dropped from 466 million liters per day to 300 million liters per day, creating a drop of 166 million liters per day.

“The drop in water levels in the Ruvu River is alarming,” he said, adding that the drop in water levels has been caused by seasonal rainfall deficit.

Makalla, however, did not say when the imminent water rationing will begin.

On Sept. 2, the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) issued an alert over an imminent seasonal rainfall deficit that was scheduled to begin in October to December, saying various water-sensitive sources and sectors were likely to be affected.

TMA said the diminished rainfall will affect sectors such as health, agriculture and food security, livestock and fisheries, natural resources, tourism and wildlife. Enditem