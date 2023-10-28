Two Tanzanian students missing in Israel

Two Tanzanian students are missing in Israel following the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Tanzanian authorities have said.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation issued Thursday in the capital Dodoma said the two missing students are among 260 Tanzanian students studying modern agriculture methods and techniques in Israel.

The government has been working with relevant authorities and other parties to ascertain their whereabouts and bring them to safety, the statement said, adding that the ministry is in constant communication with their families to update them on these efforts.

According to the statement, nine Tanzanians living in Israel had responded to the government’s offer to be assisted to return home and were received at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam on Oct. 18.