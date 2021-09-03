Two thirds of French are fully jabbed, but overseas cases remain high

Two thirds of people in France are now fully vaccinated, and 72.3 per cent of people have received a first dose of the shot against Covid-19, the health authorities said on Friday.

Hospital admissions due to the virus are also falling, as is the seven-day incidence rate of cases per 100,000 people, according to the health authorities.

The vaccination rate among health workers is also continuing to rise, as vaccinations are compulsory for this group.

However, case numbers remain stubbornly high in the French overseas territories.

France is now aiming a nationwide vaccination campaign at the 10 million people not yet vaccinated, starting this weekend.

People may drop in at all vaccination centres without needing an appointment, and shots are also on offer in a large number of shopping centres.

After the end of the summer holidays, a vaccination campaign also kicked off in schools. As of September 30, young people aged 12 and over also need to present a health passport as proof of vaccination, testing or recovery in order to visit many areas.