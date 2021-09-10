Two UPSA Senior Lecturers now Associate Professors

Two senior lecturers of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), have been elevated to the rank of Associate Professor.

This follows the approval by the Governing Council of the University at its Regular Meeting held on September 2.

It said the duo, Dr Raymond Dziwornu, Dean of the Faculty Accounting and Finance, and Dr Joseph Kwadwo Tuffour, Deputy Director of the Research and Consultancy Centre, were now Associate Professors in Applied Economics.

A statement issued by Reverend Dr Stephen Acheampong, Acting Director of Administration, UPSA, copied to the Ghana News Agency, congratulated the two distinguished senior lecturers on their promotion.

“The University community congratulates Prof Raymond Dziwornu and Prof Joseph Kwadwo Tuffour on their promotion to the rank of Associate Professor,” the statement said.

Profile of Prof Raymond Dziwornu

Prof Dziwornu is an Applied Economist and hitherto a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Banking and Finance, UPSA, with over 15 years of experience in teaching and research, as well as administration.

He is currently the Dean of the Faculty of Accounting and Finance, and also serves on many Statutory Committees.

He teaches courses in economics and has published over fifteen articles in peer-reviewed/ranked journals.

His research areas include International Trade and Policy, efficiency and productivity analysis, agribusiness finance, risk and insurance, and food security.

Before joining the University, Prof Dziwornu worked as a Research Intern at the Energy Foundation, and later as a Chief Administrative Assistant at the Institute of Professional Studies (IPS), Legon.

Prif Dziwornu is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Economists of Ghana and a member of the Association of African Agricultural Economists as well as the International Association of Agricultural Economists, the Royal Economic Society (UK) and the International Compliance Association.

Prof Joseph Tuffour’s profile

Prof Joseph Kwadwo Tuffour is a Development Economist.

He is also a Small Business and Socio-Economic Researcher.

He was hitherto a Senior Lecturer in Economics and the Deputy Director at the University’s Research and Consultancy Centre.

Prof Tuffour has expertise in undergraduate and graduate degree curriculum development.

He has over the years lectured at the School of Graduate Studies and has successfully supervised several graduate (masters and doctorates) theses and undergraduate dissertations in UPSA, GIMPA and NIBS.

His specific areas of expertise include public policy analysis, business research, students research mentoring, youth policy, small business economics and management, contemporary labour issues, among others.

He has over 22 academic publications in refereed journals to his credit.

Prof Tuffour is a Fellow Certified Economist with the Chartered Institute of Economists-Ghana, a member of African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) network of researchers and Board Member of Youth Empowerment Synergy (YES-Ghana).