Two Women Arrested in Tehran for Dancing in Cemetery Amid Strict Dress Code

Iranian police have arrested two young women after a video emerged showing them dancing in a Tehran cemetery without adhering to the country’s strict dress code, local media reported on Friday.

The video, which gained significant attention, showed the women dancing in what authorities described as “inappropriate clothing” and performing movements deemed outside the bounds of Islamic law and cultural customs.

The police statement, carried by the Tasnim news agency, said the women filmed the video in a cemetery dedicated to martyrs, a location considered sacred. The statement added that the video “caused strong public protests, especially from the families of the martyrs,” leading to their arrests. The women were then handed over to judicial authorities for further action.

Under the rules enforced since the 1979 Islamic revolution, women in Iran are required to cover their hair and neck with a hijab and wear loose-fitting clothes when in public. Additionally, dancing in public is prohibited for women. However, since the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022, following her arrest by the morality police for allegedly violating the dress code, there has been increased resistance to these restrictions, especially in larger cities like Tehran. Many women have begun to push back against the dress code, allowing their hijabs to slip and revealing more of their hair.

The protests that erupted after Amini’s death led to months of unrest across Iran, with hundreds killed, including many security personnel, and thousands arrested. The arrest of the two women in Tehran is a reminder of the ongoing tensions between the state’s conservative policies and the growing calls for greater freedoms from many within the population.