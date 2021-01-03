dpa/GNA – Two women died after being swept in a whirlpool while canyoning in the Blue Mountains region west of Sydney, New South Wales police said on Sunday.

The bodies of a 39-year-old police officer and a 24-year-old international student were recovered by divers on Sunday, almost 24 hours after the two women were swept into a whirlpool in the Wollangambe River, police said.

Witnesses said that the 39-year-old woman was swept into the whirlpool when she attempted to rescue the 24-year-old, who was tipped off her inflatable lilo when it was also swept in.

Police were told the women were with eight other people canyoning when the incident occurred at about 12.30 pm (0030 GMT) on Saturday. The other members of the group were uninjured.