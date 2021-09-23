Two women hauled before Ashaiman District Court

The Ashaiman District Court has granted bailed in the sum of GHC10,000 with two sureties each to Hamidatu Abdualli and Bernice Boafo, for disturbing public peace contrary to section 298 of the Criminal Offence Acts 1960, Act 29.

Bernice, a 24-year-old, and Hamidatu, a 32-year-old, were charge for quarrelling and fighting in public.

Bernice was additionally charge for causing harm contrary to section 69 of the Criminal Offence Acts 1960, Act 29, and for intentionally and unlawfully causing harm to Hamidatu by hitting her forehead with a louvre blade.

The court presided over by Mrs. Eleanor Kraka Banes Botchway granted the accused persons bailed after they pleaded not guilty to the charges; they will reappear on October 18, this year.

Chief Inspector Samuel Aperwah prosecuting said, Hamidatu was a trader whiles Bernice was unemployed residing in the same neighbourhood at Promised Land Adjei Kojo. The two were not in talking terms.

Prosecution said on September 9, 2021, about 20:40 hours; Bernice confronted Hamidatu over the nuisance rubber bags which she uses to sell porridge caused her, by littering her house, but Hamidatu sarcastically answered that she should rather go complain to the wind which carried the rubber bags to her house.

This resulted in exchange of words between the two, leading to a quarrel in the full glare of the public who were within sight and hearing.

Prosecuting said after the fight, Bernice went home but Hamidatu followed her with a stick and hit her with the sick.

According to Chief Inspector, Bernice dash and took a louvre blade and hit Hamidatu’s forehead with it.

Prosecuting told the court, this resulted in a deep cut on the forehead of Hamidatu, who reported the case at the Kanewu Police Station and was issue with a medical form to attend hospital for treatment and report.

Hamidatu returned the medical form duly endorsed and after investigation, Bernice and Hamdatu were arrested and charged with the offence, both arraigned before the court.