Two-year-old Undergoes Successful Surgery After GNA Publication

Enoch Nyagblormesi, a two-year-old, has successfully undergone a surgery for a tumour at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital following a Ghana News Agency (GNA) publication on his predicament.

The Kpogede community was filled with joy when GNA visited after the little boy was discharged.

Mother of the boy, Vivian Nyagblormesi, was grateful to God, donors, GNA and doctors at the Hospital after a successful surgery.

“I was crying but now smiling and praising God. I thank the Lord for the grace that has kept my son from every form of sickness and healing him perfectly and removing every disease from my son’s blood.”

Mr Peter Nyagblormesi, the father noted that the doctors asked them to come for review on April 30, 2022.