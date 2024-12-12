Two Young Female Referees from Ghana to Officiate at WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup

Two promising female referees, Sophia Azumah and Salma Iddi, graduates of the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Catch them Young initiative, have been selected to officiate at the upcoming WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup.

This marks a significant milestone for the program, which aims to identify, train, and empower young talents between the ages of 13 and 16 to officiate at various levels of football competitions.

Launched in 2020, the Catch them Young initiative has successfully trained male and female referees who have gone on to officiate district and regional matches. Now, Azumah and Iddi are the latest beneficiaries of the program, and they will have the opportunity to officiate at the WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup, which kicks off on December 12 at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram, Ghana.

The two young referees passed their test trials at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence on Wednesday, receiving the official go-ahead to officiate the tournament. The tournament will feature five teams — Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, Niger, and Ivory Coast — after Burkina Faso and Togo withdrew. All matches will take place at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence.

This initiative not only enhances the development of young referees but also contributes to the advancement of women in football, providing them with a platform to shine on an international stage.