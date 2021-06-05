Management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and the Keda Ceramics Ghana Ltd, producers of Twyford ceramic tiles have made a commitment to resolve the water crisis situation at Abuesi and Aboadze communities.

For Months, residents of Abuesi and Aboadze, both fishing communities in the Shama District of the Western Region have been struggling to have access to water for their daily activities.

The residents are compelled to travel long distances to purchase potable water at a high cost, while those who managed to have access sold water at exorbitant prices.

The situation brought untold hardships to the residents as they complained bitterly of having financial difficulties.

Some of the residents blamed the situation on the destruction of the obsolete pipelines caused by the expansion works of Twyford Ceramic Company operating in the area.

Others blamed their chiefs for selling their land to the company, where their working activities damaged the underneath pipelines that supplied water to the communities.

When contacted, Mr David Yevugah, Human Resource Manager of Keda Ceramics Ghana Ltd refuted the claim that they blocked the flow of water to the communities as purported by the residents.

He explained that the pipelines got damaged when they were clearing a portion of the land which they accordingly alerted the GWCL.

Mr Yevugah mentioned that the GWCL demanded for the payment of ninety-six thousand (GHS 96,000) as damage cost which the company pleaded for a waiver.

He said a waiver was agreed on and payment of sixty-five thousand, nine-hundred and forty-six of (GHS 65,946) was made on Monday February 1, 2021 to the GWCL Regional Office for the repair of the pipelines.

“The company has been recycling its waste water for use in production and has since been relying on its water reservoirs for water supply. This makes the company non reliant on the GWCL pipe lines”, Mr Yevugah said.

Nana Yaw Barnie, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of GWCL in an interview with the GNA confirmed the payment and said an order had been made for new pipelines to replace the damaged ones.

He explained that the delay in fixing the problem was as a result of the difficulty in getting the kind of pipelines needed to replace the damaged ones.

He gave the assurance that the company would leave no stone unturned in getting the pipes to resolve the situation for the people of Abuesi and its environs to have access to water.