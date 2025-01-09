TY Crew: A Gospel Legacy Reborn

The acclaimed gospel music group TY Crew, founded by Prophet Patrick Amoako, has officially marked a new chapter in its eleven-year journey of ministering through music. The group, whose name “TY” stands for “Thank You,” is dedicated to expressing gratitude to God for His love, mercy, and grace, a mission they have passionately pursued since their inception.

TY Crew’s journey began with a strong start, gaining national recognition as the third-place winners and most disciplined group in the TV3 Celebrations Group reality show. Since then, the group has performed on numerous prestigious platforms, including the Accra Sports Stadium Concert, where they served as the backing band for gospel legend Ron Kenoly. Other notable appearances include Timothy Bentum Ministries’ APPMC annual program and Footprint TV Poolside Praise.

Beyond performances, TY Crew has also organized impactful events such as the Ghana for Peace Concert, Todah Praiz, and the Stand Up for Jesus Concert, further solidifying their influence in the gospel music scene.

In their evolution, the group briefly rebranded as “Smile Gospel” and released the Smile Album. However, after expert consultations and internal deliberations, they returned to their original name, TY Crew, in May 2024, embracing their roots with renewed purpose.

The official rebirth of TY Crew was celebrated with a live recording session on October 6, 2024, at Tigon Studio in Achimota. The event, aptly titled Rebirth, featured eleven powerful songs, including collaborations with celebrated gospel artists such as Cwesi Oteng, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Pastor Shadrack, and Pastor Emitt. The recording drew an enthusiastic crowd of supporters, creating a vibrant atmosphere of praise and worship.

As they continue to grow, TY Crew remains committed to delivering exceptional gospel ministrations that inspire and uplift. The group expressed their gratitude to supporters for their unwavering encouragement and urged both old and new fans to look forward to their upcoming releases and performances.

With their legacy of excellence and dedication to spreading the gospel, TY Crew is set to impact more lives and leave an indelible mark on the gospel music fraternity.