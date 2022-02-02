TY Crew Rebrands To Smile Gospel; Set To Release Maiden “Smile Album”

TY Crew has rebranded to Smile Gospel. Smile Gospel is a non-denominational Gospel music group, aimed at impacting generations with the gospel of Christ through music.

The group, led by the indefatigable president, Prophet Patrick Amoako and his management team who carry out the operations of the group adroitly, work conscientiously to promote, maintain and improve upon the consistency of the group.

Smile Gospel, formerly known as TY Crew since it’s inception in 2013, has risen through the system as anticipated and has brought the team to its ninth year in ministry through dedication, hard work and selfless service.

The group, according to Prophet Patrick Amoako, has featured on several eminent platforms including the first edition of TV3 celebrations where they emerged the most disciplined group of the season and second runner-up, Africa Worship with Dr. Sonnie Badu featuring Ron Kenoly, APPMC at Conference Center, Women’s Aglow, amongst others.

“Smile Gospel is bent on taking the Gospel to every part of the world hence making sure we produce the best of good music that will indeed champion our message to the populace,” he said

“We believe in service to mankind and hope to be obsequious to all and sundry in all humility. We are happy to announce to the world our first Album project is ready for release hence we will be hosting an Album listening party for sections of the media and public on Friday March 4th 2022 at Africa Regent Hotel, in Accra-Ghana.”

He revealed that this Album is made up of 13 tracks plus bonus soundtrack for listeners’ meditation to keep them in God’s presence.

“Keep praying and supporting us in every way possible, we are set to make you proud,” he appealed.