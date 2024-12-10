Tyla Emerges as Breakout Artist on Apple Music’s Year End Charts

In her native South Africa, Tyla rose to fame instantly upon the release of her 2019 debut single “Getting Late.” But 2024 was the year that she became a truly global star. After her “popiano” hit “Water” became her first song to reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 in late 2023, reaching the top 10 in November, songs off of her March debut album Tyla reached the Daily Top 100 in 140 countries worldwide.

From November 2023 through October 2024, Tyla’s streams outside of Africa soared more than 500%, with particularly drastic growth in Japan (+2,000%), India (+1,300%), South Korea (+1,000%) and Italy (+800%). On Apple Music’s Year-End Charts, “Water” comes in at No. 45 on the global songs chart, and ranks among the top 15 pop songs of the year.

Tyla’ closes off her sensational year as Grammy Award winning artist with multiple accolades and two sold out shows in her home country.