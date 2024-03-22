This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Tyla, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Cover Star Interview

Grammy award-winning South African pop sensation Tyla joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about her latest track, “ART.” She also discusses her new album, ’TYLA,’ the evolution of her sound, working with local and global producers, and sharing South African sounds with the world.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Joshua Baraka, Simi & Qing Madi feat. Axon, Shekhinah feat. Moliy, Korede Bello, Wizard Chan & Joeboy and Nomcebo Zikode.

Africa Rising

Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter taves is the latest artist featured from Apple Music's Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week's show features his singles, "Folake" and "Eleyele."

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music's African playlists. This week she spotlights Nigerian superstar Davido and his collab with Jamaican dancehall star Teejay, "Drift (Remix)," from Apple Music's Naija Hits playlist.

Tyla tells Apple Music about the Pressures of Winning a Grammy Early in Her Career

I feel really good. Either way it’s a blessing I’ve received [a Grammy], regardless of when I did. It’s a huge achievement, a huge moment for Africa so I’m just happy I was able to be that vessel for home, and more to come for sure!

Tyla tells Apple Music about the Injury that Led Her to Cancel Her Tour

It was definitely a difficult decision. It was a hard one, missing Coachella, missing all these festivals that I’ve dreamed about, and opening my own tour… all of these things have been moments that I’ve been waiting for, but I’m always living by ‘everything happens for a reason’ so either way I know that I’m gonna do it, whether it be next year or the end of this year or whenever it may be. It’s gonna be bigger and even better, so I’m just trusting that God got me regardless.

Tyla tells Apple Music How She Found Her Sound

Since ‘Getting Late’ – since I discovered that I really enjoyed mixing pop with African music – I was kind of on a mission to find the perfect blend, the sound where I feel 100% about it, so over two or three years now I’ve been working towards perfecting the sound and just trying new things. I feel like when I got to ‘Water’, it was kind of the moment where we’re getting somewhere.

Wrapping up the album I just started going in more and working with these people that I call the Fantastic Four – it’s Corey [Marlon Lindsay-Keay], Sammy Sosa, Mocha and Ari [PenSmith] – and working with them, and I feel like I just hit the jackpot. I finally got to the point where I was happy.

Tyla tells Apple Music about Working with Kelvin Momo

I really wanted to start with something proudly South African, something that is raw. The song is a voice recording that I took in a Kelvin Momo session so I love that you’re hearing the song, you’re hearing people talk – you’re hearing our accents, our language – and I just wanted people to also hear the roots of my sound, because obviously I’ve experimented a lot and it’s very much different from how original piano or afrobeats is, so I just wanted people to hear a raw South African session, and then take them through what I did with it [with the album].