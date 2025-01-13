Tyson Fury Announces Retirement from Boxing After Historic Career

Tyson Fury, the two-time world heavyweight champion, has officially announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 36.

The announcement comes on the back of his recent loss to Oleksandr Usyk in their highly anticipated rematch in December 2024, where Fury’s attempt to secure the WBA (Super), WBC, and WBO titles ended in defeat.

Fury, who had previously announced his retirement after defeating Dillian Whyte in April 2022, made a surprise return to the ring six months later. Over the course of his illustrious career, Fury amassed an impressive record of 34 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw, making him one of the sport’s most dominant figures.

Among his many career highlights, Fury’s shocking victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, where he claimed the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles, was a career-defining moment. He later made a successful comeback to boxing in 2018, culminating in a thrilling victory over Deontay Wilder in 2020, securing the WBC heavyweight title and solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.

In a brief and poignant message, Fury shared his thoughts on retirement: “It has been a blast, I’ve loved every single minute of it,” ending with a cryptic remark, “Dick Turpin wore a mask.”

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, paid tribute to the boxer’s remarkable achievements, calling him “the best British heavyweight of his generation,” and praised his immense impact on the sport.

Fury’s retirement marks the end of an era for heavyweight boxing, with fans and analysts alike reflecting on the unique and colorful career of the man often dubbed “The Gypsy King.”