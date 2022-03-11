U-20 Women WC: Ghana will Encounter Ethiopia in Crucial Match

Ghana’s U-20 women’s national team will travel to Addis Ababa to play Ethiopia in the first leg of the final round of the FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, the Football Association said here Thursday.

The Black Princesses booked a place in the last stage of the qualifiers with a 7-1 win aggregate over Uganda.

Ghana began their qualifying campaign by advancing after Mauritania withdrew from the first round, which automatically took them to the second round where they beat Zambia 1-0 on aggregate.

Ghana then convincingly beat Uganda 7-1 on aggregate.

The Black Princesses hope to finish off the campaign without a defeat to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, which will be held this August in Costa Rica. Enditem