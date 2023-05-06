U-23 AFCON: Ghana locked in Group A with hosts Morocco, Congo and Guinea

The Black Meteors of Ghana will face hosts Morroco, alongside Congo and Guinea in Group A of the forthcoming U-23 African Cup of Nations Tournament (AFCON) slated for June this year.

Ghana booked a qualification to the continental competition after beating Algeria in a two-leg encounter last two months.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his charges are one of the favourites going into the tournament after losing to Ivory Coast in the last edition in 2019.

Black Meteors would begin their campaign against Congo, before taking on Morocco in their second clash.

The final group stage match would be against Guinea as Ghana seeks to excel at the competition to book a qualification to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The team’s best performance was in 2019, where they managed to finished fourth place.

The tournament is expected to commence from Saturday June 24, 2023, to Sunday July 8, 2023.