 U-23 AFCON: Ghana secures first win

The Black Meteors of Ghana managed to record their first win at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament after beating Congo 3-2 at the Prince Moulay Abdullah Stadium, in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday.

Second half goals from Ernest Nuamah and substitute Emmanuel Yeboah helped Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side to triumph over their Group A opponents in a grand style.

The Ghanaian side, who previously held defending champions, Egypt in a friendly encounter, came into the clash looking very strong with hopes of sweeping all three points.

Nuamah, who was the star man on the pitch had a great start, giving his marker a tough assignment with his speedy runs.

With the clock ticking down, Ghana failed to convert some goal-scoring chances which left the game barren in the first 45 minutes.

After recess, the introduction of Yeboah and Hafiz Ibrahim did the magic for the Ghanaians who were still knocking on the doors of Congo to break the virginity of the game.

It was Nuamah, who once again who pulled up and latched onto Yeboah’s low cross to give Black Meteors the lead in the 50th minute.

Congo immediately got their team in shape to give Ghana a tough encounter, but the defence of their opponents was difficult to penetrate.

Yeboah finally got on the scoresheet in the 75th minute after beautifully dancing past the Congo defence to slot in the ball which left the goalkeeper in a state of confusion.

The prolific striker went on to complete his brace with a penalty kick in the 83rd mark.

Seven minutes of additional time left Ghana in shock as Congo responded with two late goals.

Emmanuel Yeboah was adjudged the man of the match.

The Black Meteors of Ghana would face hosts Morocco on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.