U/E: Police strategises to ensure incident-free Easter

The Upper East Regional Police Command has strategised on a number of activities to beef up security to ensure law and order ahead of the Easter celebration.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Fianko-Okyere, in charge of Public Affairs, said considering the simmering conflicts in the Bawku, Kandiga, and Doba areas, the Police would tighten security to protect these areas in the Bawku and Kassena Nankana municipalities.

He said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga on the Command ’s preparedness to protecting citizens during the Easter Celebrations.

More than 60 police personnel from the Police Counter-Terrorists Group and Operation Conquest Fist had been deplored to watch over the Paga and Bawku borders against any terrorists’ activities.

ASP Fianko-Okyere said the police would reach out to churches, especially at night, as they intensified their activities for Easter, to protect worshippers during service and would also be on the roads to ensure security against robbery.

He urged the travelling public to be mindful of “over-speeding drivers” and advised them to report any suspected drunk- driver to the police.

The police would deepen its enforcement strategies of public order to maintain sanity around lorry stations and parks and ensure no drinking spots operated around the stations, he added.

ASP Fianko-Okyere admonished passengers to alert the police through the toll-free numbers on any offensive driver to ensure sanity on the roads and appealed to the public to contribute to a peaceful Easter.